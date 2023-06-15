Cutler Bay woman accused of arranging rape of girl, 14, in ‘commercial sexual exploitation’ case

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Cutler Bay woman is facing human trafficking and prostitution charges after authorities accused her of selling a 14-year-old girl to a 33-year-old man for sex early last year.

Miami-Dade police arrested Vonnisha Johnson at her home on Snapper Place on Wednesday.

They previously arrested the accused customer and rapist, Bazelais Metelus, on sexual battery and human trafficking charges in April.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, in January 2022, Metelus picked the girl up from the area of Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue and took her to his home on Northwest 125th Street in North Miami, where he sexually assaulted her.

Bazelais Metelus (MDCR)

Police said Johnson set up the encounter and collected the $140 Metelus paid the girl for sexual intercourse.

After the assault, police said Metelus drove the girl back to the West Little River area, dropping her off to meet the co-defendant at the Taco Bell at 7900 NW 27th Ave.

The girl, whom police described as a victim of “commercial sexual exploitation,” told police “she felt like (Johnson) was using her to get money for herself.”

“The victim further stated she felt like she had to give (Johnson) the money because she stayed in her house,” the arrest report states.

Johnson wouldn’t speak to police without an attorney, according to the report.

She was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where she remained on a magistrate hold, according to jail records.

Court records show she was out on felony bond after being arrested in Pinecrest on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle in April.