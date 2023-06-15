Woman’s unlicensed post-surgery recovery home in Miami-Dade put others at risk, police say

MIAMI – Detectives recently accused a 40-year-old woman of owning and operating an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery recovery facility that was mishandling medical waste in Miami-Dade County.

Ameta Wright appeared in court on Thursday after detectives accused her of caring for patients at a four-bedroom house in Miami-Dade’s town of Cutler Bay without biohazard bins, records show.

Wright was “creating a credible and actual biological hazard” by disposing of medical waste on “the regular green Miami-Dade County trash bin” instead of an authorized biohazard waste company as required, according to the arrest report.

Detectives arrested Wright, the registered agent of Caring Hands Cosmetic Recovery Home LLC, on Wednesday, near the corner of Southwest 214 Terrace and 87 Place, records show.

Prosecutors filed two cases against Wright for three felonies and two misdemeanors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Laura A. Stuzin is presiding over both cases.

Wright is facing charges of owning and operating an assisted living facility without a license, and charges for violations of hazard waste, litter law, health nuisance, and biomedical waste.

Corrections officers released Wright on a $16,000 bond, and her arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m., on July 14.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.