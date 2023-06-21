Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in Miami

Police officers detained Marvin Hernandez for questioning on Wednesday and corrections booked him on Thursday morning.

MIAMI – A man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday after a girl and her parents told detectives that he had sexually assaulted her when she was 5 years old.

Miami-Dade corrections officers had been holding Marvin Hernandez without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since 2:40 a.m., records show.

Detectives arrested Hernandez, 33, at about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, in the area of Northwest Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

County records showed Hernandez had a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, and prosecutors filed a case against him for the child’s sexual battery.

Hernandez, who is from Honduras denied the accusations during an interview in Spanish, according to the Miami police arrest report.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.