Police arrest 2nd suspect in North Miami Beach robbery turned homicide

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police made a second arrest in a late-May robbery turned murder, the department tweeted Wednesday.

The fatal shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on May 30 near the intersection of Northwest 171st Street and Third Avenue in North Miami Beach, in an industrial area near the Golden Glades interchange.

Family members identified the victim as 22-year-old Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Police said they arrested Mario Deshun Fogler, 22, of Miami Gardens, last Friday. He’s been charged with first-degree murder. Police previously arrested Marcuss Ealy, 20, in Hollywood the day after the killing.

Hollywood police officers arrested Marcuss Treevone Ealy in Broward County. (BSO)

As of Wednesday afternoon, Fogler was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, while Ealy was being held in the Broward County Main Jail following an arrest on a grand theft charge, according to jail records.

Both men remained in custody without bond.