Another arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rapper Kodak Black is facing yet another criminal charge after allegedly missing another meeting with pretrial services in a felony drug case in Broward County, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday by Local 10 News.

The warrant, issued July 14, states that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

Black was initially arrested on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

According to court records, he was released the next day on a $75,000 bond.

Per the judge’s order, Black under strict pretrial release terms, which require him to submit to substance abuse testing while the case is pending.

Last week, the Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Black’s arrest after accusing the rapper of not showing up for a drug test on June 9.

This is the second time this year that Black has been issued an arrest warrant for violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

Black was issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 26 after he failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 8, he did take a drug and alcohol test, which showed a positive result for Fentanyl, according to his arrest report.

A South Florida native, Black has been no stranger to dealing with legal issues, but he has also been a great advocate for his hometown of Pompano Beach, often participating in charitable events to help those in need.

Black is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Read the arrest warrant below.