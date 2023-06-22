‘He was a good person’: Friend of North Miami Beach shooting victim wants gunman caught

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead.

Officers are searching for whoever opened fire near Northeast 170th Street and 16th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Investigators were seen in hazmat suits going in and out of a home.

From above, Sky 10 captured a large scene as people who live nearby watched everything unfold.

Police were seen taking photos of the soles of someone’s shoes as evidence.

A man named Paul said he is the uncle of one of the victims.

“I don’t know, he’s a good boy,” he said. “Real good kid, don’t bother nobody, don’t fight with nobody.”

One of the two people killed was identified as Dave Thomas. His friend Andy Williams told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter he is devastated over the sudden loss.

“He was a good person, good soul, always,” he said. “Good energy.”

Williams said he wants the killer found right away in order for him to find some sense of peace.

“To whoever did it, karma,” he said. “He didn’t deserve that. They didn’t deserve that.”

At last check, the third shooting victim was in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.