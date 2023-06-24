BSO detectives search for missing 67-year-old woman last seen at FLL

BSO detectives searching for 67-year-old Monica Roberts, who was last seen at FLL.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old woman who was last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Authorities said Monica Roberts was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 23, near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL.

According to detectives, Roberts is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and red shoes.

According to her family, Roberts suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).