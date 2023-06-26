Police: Victims keep chasing Miami-Dade man who robbed them, despite flat tire, being shot at

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gunshots and a flat tire did not deter a southwest Miami-Dade couple from chasing a man who robbed one of them outside of their home Thursday, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspect the following day in the drive-thru of a Church’s Texas Chicken.

According to police, Tavoris Odom, listed in arrest reports as having addresses in Palmetto Bay and southwest Miami-Dade, robbed the husband and wife just after 7 a.m. Thursday as they were leaving their home in the 12600 block of Southwest 77th Street in the Kendale Lakes area.

An arrest report states that Odom, 33, had nearly crashed his vehicle into the couple and when the husband got out to check on any potential damage, Odom approached him and demanded his Cuban link gold chain and Rolex at gunpoint.

Police said Odom also demanded the man relinquish his two gold and diamond rings.

Odom then took out a knife and punctured their rear tire, police said. But that was not going to stop the pair from trying to get their roughly $53,000 in jewelry back.

Police said the man got back in his car and started chasing Odom, who stopped his car at Southwest 127th Drive and 76th Street and started shooting at the victims.

But that didn’t stop the victims either, according to police. The man threw his car into reverse to avoid the gunshots, but went right back to chasing Odom as he fled towards Florida’s Turnpike.

Odom tossed items out the window as the victims tailed him southbound on the Turnpike, police said. Eventually, they said Odom exited and later stopped on Southwest 106th Avenue in the Palmetto Estates area, pointed a gun at the victims and began chasing them.

Police said he eventually ran behind a home on Southwest 105th Court, listed as one of Odom’s residences.

On Friday, police said they spotted Odom on Southwest 216th Street in the Goulds area and undercover officers tailed him into the Church’s Texas Kitchen restaurant at 21595 S. Dixie Highway, where he entered the drive-thru.

Police then stopped him and took him into custody.

As of Monday afternoon, Odom was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges including armed robbery, attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.