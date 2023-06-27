Family plans celebration of life for man killed in boat crash with Fisher Island Ferry

MIAMI – Family members of the man killed after a boat he was on collided with the Fisher Island Ferry early Sunday morning are planning a celebration of life service.

Cristian Gaston Fernandez, 27, of Cutler Bay, was killed, while Angel Dominguez, 29, of Hialeah, was seriously hurt when their vessel collided with the ferry near PortMiami just before 3:40 a.m.

Fernandez’s mother, Rossana, posted a tribute to her son on social media.

“I love you my son. I will always remember your smile and our talks give me some comfort,” she wrote. “I will no longer be able to hang out, feel your kisses or hear your laughter but you were and will always be my light. Today you shine more than ever in our hearts.”

Family members have set up fundraising accounts to help with expenses.

In the meantime, authorities continued to investigate the crash Tuesday.

A man shared the final moments he had with Fernandez just before the wreck. Russell Ramirez told Local 10 News in a phone call he was partying with the two men just hours before the crash.

“We were just partying on the boat. Chris and Angel were the people in the accident. They have their own boat, which was Angel’s boat, so they met up with us,” he said.

“From what I could tell they were sober and they were stand-up guys,” he added. “They were good guys. We were having a good time (and) we were just partying.”

The FWC incident form says it is unknown if anyone was drinking at the time of the crash and that charges are pending.