13-year-old remains in good spirits after fireworks accident, family says

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A young teen who was injured when a firework exploded in his hand is staying positive despite his injury.

According to his grandmother, 13-year-old Jamar Brinson remains hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center.

He was rushed there after the accident that took place at 1 a.m. Wednesday along the 3200 block of Northwest 12th Place in Lauderhill, when family members were picking up after Fourth of July celebrations.

His cousin said she called 911.

“He was picking everything up, everybody was sweeping everything in the road and picking everything up, and by the time I could get out of the car, it exploded in his hand,” said Jakara Williams. “That’s why I say, a lot of these things are faulty.”

In the time since Brinson was taken to the hospital, he has undergone surgery.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said the boy underwent partial amputation to the fingers on his right hand, though family members said it’s not as bad as it sounds.

They said the teen is in good spirits, and wanted his siblings to visit to see that he is okay.

His grandmother also said he’s hoping to heal up soon and get back to playing football.