Broward County School Board to vote on contract agreement with new superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is meeting Tuesday to vote on its negotiated contract agreement with new Superintendent Peter B. Licata.

All board members except for Torey Alston and Brenda Fam voted last month to hire Peter Licata, a regional superintendent for the Palm Beach district and a Boynton Beach resident.

“This is a dream job,” said Licata. “One of the things we talked about is the disjoined efforts on a lot of the issues here, and that has to stop.”

Licata has worked for Palm Beach schools since September 1994. In addition to his work as a regional superintendent, he’s been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and curriculum director.

He has a doctorate degree in global leadership from Lynn University, in addition to a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a master’s degree from Barry University.

He was one of three finalists for the position. Alston and Fam voted to hire Sito Narcisse, the superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana school district.

The meeting will be followed immediately by a news conference.