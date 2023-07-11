Police: Man found dead inside vehicle in Lauderhill

Sky 10 flying over the scene of a death investigation in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a car in Lauderhill Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to a call around 10 a.m. of a deceased person near the 2000 block of Northwest 55th Way.

Authorities said officers arrived at the scene to find a Black man dead inside of a black Hyundai.

A crime scene was established and Lauderhill’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene investigators were notified, according to police.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence surrounding a home in the area.

Investigators said it is unknown at this time if any foul play was involved.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News at noon for the latest updates.