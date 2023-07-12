‘It starts with me’: New Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata ‘excited’ about future of Broward Schools

It’s been less than 24 hours since Dr. Peter Licata officially became the superintendent of Broward Schools and he’s already looking towards moving forward in his new position.

Licata, the Broward native and long-time educator, will be at the helm of the country’s sixth-largest school district.

“We are a very good district. There are some things that people want to talk about way too long about the past,” Licata told Local 10 News Wednesday.

Its positional past is filled with drama and part of a district plagued with problems.

The former superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, was fired, re-hired and then fired again.

Before the hiring of Cartwright, former superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested on a perjury charge, which later was dismissed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed several school board members after a Grand Jury report found mismanagement of the Smart Program, a multi-million-dollar bond and construction project financed by Broward voters.

Despite the drama-filled past, Licata says he’s looking forward and not back as he steps into his new role.

“We’re going to make sure we’re focused on a few things, including getting school opened, keeping teachers, retaining teachers, recruiting teachers, making sure we become that ‘A’ (District) and getting that bond issue squared away,” he said.

Licata said the changes won’t happen overnight, but he vowed to make it happen.

The Broward Teachers Union told Local 10 News there is a current teacher shortage, which Licata confirmed was around 360 as of Wednesday morning.

Licata says recruitment and maintaining the district’s culture is about staying competitive with neighboring districts and providing stability.

“The culture has been accentuated by some of the negativity. There is some great culture here, but it starts with me. You’re going to see a different type of leader,” he said.

Licata told Local 10 News that people will see a more visible leader as he believes that his new position is part of the customer service industry, no longer defined as just an educator.

He maintained the focus is all about the students and adapting to their needs.

“I find when adults make education about them, it bothers me. I’ve said it before, education is not a political ideology in my eyes, it’s an American ideal,” he said.

Licata has worked for Palm Beach schools since September 1994. In addition to his work as a regional superintendent, he’s been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and curriculum director.

He has a doctorate degree in global leadership from Lynn University, in addition to a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a master’s degree from Barry University.

Licata wrapped up his day by visiting the 1200 Building of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where the Parkland school shooting occurred and claimed the lives of 17 people.

“I think as superintendent, I need to have the feel of what took place here. I need to have an understanding of why our schools have to be as safe as possible. We need to be the model and never forget or let this happen again.