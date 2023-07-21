University of Florida leads the way in stroke response

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has plans to launch a statewide network of mobile stroke units to speed up diagnosis and treatment.

The first new mobile stroke unit was recently deployed in Gainesville.

Plans are to add an additional unit in central Florida, and later, mobile stroke units in Jacksonville and Palm Beach County.

“It’s an ambulance with a CT scanner on board and the ability to administer stroke diagnosis and evaluation and treatment in the field and this is really important because the treatment for stroke is very time dependent,” said Dr. Brian Hoh with the UF Department of Neurosurgery.

The special ambulances are intended to reach patients within the first 60 minutes after a stroke, the so called golden hour, which is a critical in reducing the risk of long term impairment and death.

Only 20 mobile stroke units are currently operational nationwide.

COVID & GENETICS

Scientists studying COVID-19 believe your genes could dictate how severely you experience the virus.

A study published in the journal “Nature” shows that people with certain changes to H.L.A.’s, or human leukocyte antigens, in cells were more likely to have no symptoms with COVID.

Researchers say people with changes to the H.L.A. molecules likely already had some pre-existing immunity with other SARS viruses, like common, seasonal respiratory infections.

TEEN SUICIDE ATTEMPTS

And a new study is shedding light on the state of young people’s mental health.

Investigators found that more children and teens are being sent to the hospital for suicidal thoughts and attempts.

The increase was found from 2016 to 2021.

Researchers say nearly 6-percent of cases involved girls.

The average age of patients was 15.

Most cases were seen in April and October, suggesting that the academic calendar may affect young people’s mental health.