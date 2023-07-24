Deputies arrest suspected out-of-control yacht operator who damaged boats in Key Largo

An investigation is underway in Monroe County after a shocking scene as witnesses watch a yacht driver out of control causing plenty of damage.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Miami man they suspected of wreaking havoc on the water in Key Largo earlier this month, spinning a yacht in circles and causing damage to multiple boats in the process.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the boater in the June 16 incident at Skipper’s Dockside, located at 528 Caribbean Drive, as 32-year-old Christopher Ramiro Linares.

Monroe County deputies were called to the restaurant about an unruly patron who arrived by boat, authorities said. They said he had already climbed back on board when deputies arrived.

FWC officials said Linares crashed “into multiple boats and a dock in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid speaking with law enforcement.”

Officials said deputies told Linares to stop but he continued to flee. They confirmed that deputies arrested him Monday.

A mugshot and details on charges weren’t immediately available Monday evening.