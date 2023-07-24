Man critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 109th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police, two men got into an argument before one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was located and taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

Police have not confirmed any further details about what led up to the shooting.