‘Still going through nightmares’: Victim opens up about brutal smoke shop beating, robbery

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The victim in a vicious robbery and beating is speaking about the frightening ordeal.

“He puts the gun to my head and ask where the money is,” said the man, who asked not to have his identity revealed.

It was a 20 minute beatdown of employees on Wednesday, July 12, at Wholesale Smoke Shop at 241 NE 167th St. in North Miami Beach.

“He puts me back on the ground, he puts the gun in my mouth and ask me where the safe is,” said the victim.

He added the only thing going through his mind was his family.

“I was praying that I would come out if this,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the assailants entering the back of the smoke shop armed with guns.

“It hit me in the back of the head,” he said. “I’m still going through nightmares, I have them every night.”

Authorities have made two arrests but are searching for others behind the terrifying armed robbery.

“I have full faith they will catch them,” the victim said.