Deputies re-arrest Army veteran accused of DUI crash killing 6-year-old girl in Oakland Park

Michael McKenna was arrested on July 12 and he is facing charges for a DUI crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County prosecutors accused a 44-year-old man of driving under the influence when he was involved in a two-vehicle car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in April in Oakland Park.

Michael McKenna, an IT manager and retired U.S. Army captain, suffered about a dozen broken bones during the crash and was confined to a wheelchair, his defense alleged, records show.

McKenna’s defense argued that house arrest and orders to avoid driving and undergo regular drug and alcohol testing would be sufficient for him to avoid pre-trial detention as he awaited cancer testing on Aug. 16 at a U.S. Veterans Affairs Hospital, court records filed on July 19 show.

The judge denied the prosecution’s motion for pre-trial detention on July 21 and allowed his pretrial release on a $50,000 bond under supervision and regular drug and alcohol testing, Broward County court records show. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies announced his re-arrest on Friday.

McKenna was driving a Nissan Sentra on April 2 southbound on Northwest 31 Avenue when he turned at 35 Street and collided with a Ford F-150, according to BSO deputies.

The girl was a passenger in the 2011 Ford F-150 that collided with McKenna’s 2020 Nissan Sentra and then hit a traffic signal pole, according to BSO deputies.

McKenna, the driver of the Ford, and the girl were injured. Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel took the girl to the Broward Health Medical Center where she died on April 4, according to deputies.

Detectives reported McKenna had a blood alcohol level of .293. Florida’s legal limit is .08. He surrendered to deputies on July 12 and he made his first court appearance on July 13, records show.

McKenna is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, and DUI personal injury. Deputies held him without bond.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

