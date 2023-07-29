Dog shelter worries animal lovers in Miami-Dade County

MEDLEY, Fla. – Animal lovers’ worries in Medley continued on Friday despite assurances that everything was under control.

Flora Beal, a representative of Miami-Dade Animal Services, said the facility is clean, and the dogs are fed regularly and cared for until someone takes them up for adoption. She pointed to fans meant to keep the dogs cool.

“The dogs feel that breeze throughout the day,” Beal said.

The facility houses dogs that need to be quarantined for medical reasons, are under treatment, or present behavior concerns, and an enrichment team visits the facility twice a week, according to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The advocates shared videos saying they needed Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to see the condition of the shelter where the county is keeping dogs without air conditioners.