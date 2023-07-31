Large fire erupts inside North Miami Beach apartment building

A fire broke out Sunday night at an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officials are investigating a large apartment building fire that broke out Sunday night in North Miami Beach, forcing dozens of families to evacuate.

The fire occurred at the Suncoast Place Apartments, located at 999 NE 167th St.

“I was in the shower, I was washing my hair, I was hearing banging on the doors,” one tenant told Local 10 News. “I didn’t think much of it until my family screamed and said something so I had to get out. As we were getting out, that’s when we could smell all the smoke.”

Many people say they heard the alarms and saw smoke filling up the hallways.

“I was in the house with my mom. (I) rushed her out the door, we saw smoke and came out here and we’ve been outside ever since,” one resident said.

People of all ages, including families with children, sat and watched as firefighters went in and out of the building to put the fire out in their homes.

Several people were loaded onto stretchers so they could get checked by paramedics.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further details about the extent of the damage to the apartment units were not immediately released.