Reward offered for information about armed robbery at Coral Springs gas station

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a Coral Springs gas station clerk at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred at 5:21 a.m. on July 20 at the Chevron, located at 2251 N. University Drive.

Surveillance video shows the thief holding a gun to the clerk’s head before he fled the store with money from two cash registers.

It’s unclear whether the clerk was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All tipsters will remain anonymous.