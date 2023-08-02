Officer honored in special ceremony after rescuing autistic boy from Miami River

A Miami police officer was honored in a special ceremony Wednesday morning after saving an autistic 10-year-old boy who fell into the Miami River last month.

The incident happened at a dock located near Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood at around 3:15 p.m. on July 19.

While at the ceremony, Officer Ernesto “Ernie” Fernandez told Local 10 there was a moment in the rescue that hit home for him.

“I placed him on top of a seat and that’s when he gave me a kiss on my mouth,” he said. “At that point, I knew he was autistic because that’s something my child does. It was a moment of thank you when you do something for them, and my son is also autistic.”

Local 10 acquired body camera footage on July 20 showing the moments Fernandez saved the boy from drowning.

Authorities said Fernandez was patrolling the area when he saw the child walking along the river. At some point, the child left Fernandez’s sight, and seconds later, he saw the child struggling after falling into the water.

“He (Fernandez) immediately jumps in the river, doesn’t even think about losing his body-worn camera, but is able to save a child and that’s what it’s all about,” Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz told Local 10 on July 20.

“As soon as I placed him there, I saw that the child had trouble breathing and that’s when I put my left arm behind his back, gave him a couple of blows to the belly, and water came out of his mouth,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said he was grateful to be in the right place at the right time.

“I think about my son, and I think about him and how I was there for him,” he added.

Police told Local 10 News the boy was in good condition, and when his family arrived at the scene, they were in tears and full of gratitude.