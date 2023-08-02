Police: Miami Gardens man took pictures of woman underneath towel as she exited shower

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a man Tuesday who they said took multiple photographs of a woman underneath her towel as she was coming out of the shower at her Miami Gardens home last October.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers were dispatched to a home around 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, near the 3800 block of Northwest 207th Street.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that in early October of 2022, Bryan Demetrius Hadley, 33, was sitting in her bedroom as she showered in a nearby bathroom, according to an arrest report.

The victim told investigators that she placed a towel around herself while she was naked underneath, and, as she exited the bathroom, Hadley positioned himself with his cellphone in hand and took multiple photographs of the victim underneath her towel, authorities said.

According to police, the victim told authorities that Hadley sent multiple photos of her coming out of the shower via text messages to other people, including her aunt.

The victim provided texts which she said Hadley sent to her aunt that stated, “Dem my t---s! I use to look up under dat towel when dey came out da shower! And dat lil booty flat!” according to the report.

Hadley went to the Miami Gardens Police Department Tuesday, where authorities said he refused to answer any questions after being read his Miranda Rights.

According to jail records, Hadley was booked around 6:30 p.m. into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and his bond was set at $5,000.

He is facing one count of video voyeurism of a victim 19 years or older.