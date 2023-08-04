Dog dies, man suffers burns to face, arms after fire erupts inside 2-story duplex in Miami

MIAMI – A dog was found dead inside a two-story duplex in Miami early Friday morning after a fire erupted inside one of the homes, City of Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. in the 3400 block of Southwest 15th Street.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window.

“Firefighters extended hose lines into the home and made a quick-fire attack extinguishing the fire within minutes,” he said in an email to Local 10 News. “Additionally, crews conducted a search for victims which was clear however, they did find a dog which was deceased.”

According to Sanchez, two adults were evaluated at the scene by paramedics and a man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with burns to the arms and face.

Sanchez said the man is in stable condition.

He confirmed that six adults were displaced due to the fire and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit will determine the cause of the fire.