Man with cognitive impairment reported missing in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Sweetwater police are searching for a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

According to authorities, Nelson Molinet, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen by his family between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday at their home in the 11000 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

Police said Molinet was spotted later that day at 766 E. 25th St. in Hialeah, carrying a blue plastic shopping bag.

He was wearing a black Puma T-shirt, blue jeans and black Sketchers.

According to police, Molinet is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has grey balding hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Richard Brioso at 786-413-9922 or any other detective with the Sweetwater Police Department at 305-552-9900.