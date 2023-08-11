89º

Here is how mothers can donate breast milk to hospitalized babies in need

Broward Health continues partnership with Mother’s Milk Bank Florida

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Milk lab technicians Welney Huang, right, and Nguyen Nguyen, process breast milk in California. FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Broward Health doctors were asking new mothers to consider donating their extra breast milk to help babies in neonatal intensive care units.

Last year, Broward Health partnered with The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida, a nonprofit organization, to open a Milk Depot at 3000 Coral Hills Dr., in Coral Springs.

To become a registered donor, women must provide a complete medical and lifestyle history and undergo blood tests. The milk donations are tested for bacteria and nutrients and pasteurized and tested again.

Once the doctors prescribe the donor milk to the babies a courier delivers it from the Milk Bank to the Broward Health NICU. The Mother’s Milk Bank also has instructions for women who wish to mail their donations.

For more information, call 954-575-6455, or 407-248-5050 or visit this site.

