87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pilot rescued from water after plane goes down off lower Florida Keys

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Monroe County, Florida Keys, Key West
(KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was rescued after he made an emergency landing in the water off the lower Florida Keys.

The pilot was pulled from the water approximately 13 miles away from the lower Keys Sunday morning, according to sources.

Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan told Local 10 News that the pilot reportedly radioed the tower in Key West that the aircraft was having engine failure.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was flying a twin-engine Aero Commander 500 and he was the only person on board when it went down.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and vessel were deployed to the scene, a spokesperson told Local 10 News.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB acting as the lead.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter