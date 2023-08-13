Pilot rescued from water after plane goes down off lower Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was rescued after he made an emergency landing in the water off the lower Florida Keys.

The pilot was pulled from the water approximately 13 miles away from the lower Keys Sunday morning, according to sources.

Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan told Local 10 News that the pilot reportedly radioed the tower in Key West that the aircraft was having engine failure.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was flying a twin-engine Aero Commander 500 and he was the only person on board when it went down.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and vessel were deployed to the scene, a spokesperson told Local 10 News.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB acting as the lead.