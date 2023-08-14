Miami police officer seriously hurt after driver hits her in Overtown

An officer with the Miami Police Department was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital late Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s Overtown neighborhood.

MIAMI – An officer with the Miami Police Department was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital late Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s Overtown neighborhood.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 12th Street and Third Avenue, near the Douglas Head Start Center.

According to a witness who saw the crash happen, an officer was talking with two men who seemed to be trying to steal a car. One of the men punched the officer after she got out of her car, the witness said.

The witness said the men quickly got into another vehicle and fled the scene, hitting the officer with that vehicle in the process. The crash appeared to be intentional, the witness told Local 10 News.

“While she was riding up, she jumped out, stopped him, asked him what he was doing,” the witness said. “He got very defensive. He hit her. I didn’t see what he hit her with. But the other man jumped out of his car and he ran around, jumped (into the car) and ran into the lady.”

Officer Kiara Delva, an MPD spokesperson, said officers were able to locate the driver and place him into custody and said that it appeared that “some sort of altercation” led to the crash.

She said the officer suffered serious injuries and was being treated at the hospital.

“We have our officers, multiple officers on scene, as well as our chief of police there with her (at the hospital) comforting her, right there by her side,” Delva said.

“Please keep our sister in blue in (your) prayers.”

Delva said investigators were canvassing the area for surveillance video and witnesses as of Monday evening.