Police: Man attempts to get away from cops in Hialeah while driving car stolen in Aventura

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers identified the 23-year-old man accused of crashing a car that had been stolen in Aventura during a police chase late Sunday night in Hialeah.

Police officers arrested Alexis Milan shortly after midnight near the intersection of West 12 Avenue and 84 Street, and they accused him of driving the stolen blue Kia without a valid driver’s license.

A police officer first ordered Milan to stop near the intersection of West 16 Avenue and 68 Street because he was driving without headlights, according to the police arrest report.

Milan sped away northbound on 16 Avenue and made a right turn eastbound at 84 Street after police officers turned on the sirens and lights, according to the police report.

Milan lost control of the car, crashed into an off-road grass field, and got out of the car to run southbound on 12 Avenue, according to the report. Police officers caught up to him at 81 Street. Milan told the arresting police officer that he was going to a party, according to the police report.

Milan is facing charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding police. A judge set his bond at $10,000. Court records show his arraignment was set for 9 a.m., on Sept. 13.