Police: Man causes panic in Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers arrested a 42-year-old man after witnesses said he caused panic on Friday night on Ocean Drive.

Three witnesses told police officers Christopher Martinez had pointed a small firearm at them at about 9:25 p.m., near the corner of Ocean Drive and 10 Street.

Police officers arrested Martinez and found that what appeared to be a black revolver — and had sent people running for their lives — was actually a lighter that witnesses said he held as if it was a gun.

Martinez was also in possession of marijuana, according to the police arrest form. A restaurant manager told police Martinez had caused havoc when he grabbed food from customers’ tables.

Martinez was facing three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer without violence, possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana, and three counts of disorderly conduct in an establishment.

Police officers asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.