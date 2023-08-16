81º

Officers search for homicide suspect in Coral Springs

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities in Coral Springs are investigating a homicide.

According to police, it happened Tuesday night in the area of the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive at the MAA Coral Springs apartment complex.

Coral Springs police said officers were searching for a suspect that fled the scene, but did not provide any description.

Authorities also did not provide any information regarding the shooting or the homicide victim.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information is made available.

