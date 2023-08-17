Coral Springs murder victim’s 3-year-old daughter needs help, relative says

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – After fatally shooting Dayanna Hurtado, Chase Harder was carrying her 3-year-old daughter over his shoulder, while running to a white Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle to flee, police said.

A search for Harder — a detention officer with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Hurtado’s partner — ensued after the murder on Tuesday night at 9267 Ramblewood Drive, in the MAA Coral Springs rental community.

The girls’s biological father reported Harder dropped her off him shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. Detectives announced shortly after 12:35 a.m., on Wednesday, that Harder, a murder suspect, was in custody.

“The daughter is only 3 years old and has no insurance, doesn’t go to school, and is confused about the situation. We need your help in these grieving times,” Hurtado’s uncle Edgard Rojas Cruzado wrote on a GoFundMe page adding the family wants to send her ashes to her native Peru, where her father lives.

Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, released a statement reporting the city had hired Harder in 2022. Deputies held Harder at the Broward County main jail on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale without bond. He is facing charges of premeditated murder and one count of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

“As a result of this arrest, Harder has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation,” Adamson wrote.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

