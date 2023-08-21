Activists hope Lolita’s death spurs release of SeaWorld’s Corky

MIAMI – South Florida is still mourning the Miami Seaquarium’s orca Lolita, who died last week, and now activists are hoping her death spurs the release of SeaWorld’s Corky.

“Following the death of the orca Lolita, who spent more than five decades imprisoned in a tiny tank at the Miami Seaquarium, PETA supporters will descend on SeaWorld…to call for the release of Corky, the longest-held captive orca in the world,” PETA said in a statement.

After 53 yeas in captivity, plans were in the works to move the 57-year-old orca back to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest.

But on Friday, the Miami Seaquarium announced that Lolita went days suffering from serious discomfort before later passing away.

They believe she died from a renal condition.

“I entrusted, as many people did, for the specialists to do the right thing, and they were doing the right thing. It was really, I think, just a matter of she just became exhausted,” activist Lawrence Curtis said.

Lolita had been violently captured in 1970 from her family in the Pacific Ocean and was forced to perform with trainers as a tourist attraction for decades.

“I’m saddened, but I’m enraged because these facilities are still here,” Curtis said.

Many animal advocates now hope Lolita’s death helps free Corky, who is still listed as a tourist attraction by SeaWorld in San Diego, California.