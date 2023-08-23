Miami-Dade car dealership’s sales manager under investigation over street racing videos

Miami-Dade police officers said a special task force monitors social media and their findings have led to several arrests after dangerous street takeovers.

Yohan Santiesteban, the general sales manager of Midway Ford was on their radar on Wednesday after evidence surfaced of street-racing exploits.

Santiesteban has over 122,000 followers on his public Instagram page.

There were videos at the dealership at 8155 W. Flagler St., down Flagler Street, and another on a highway on-ramp showing blocked drivers left in the dust.

Nestor Mena, the general manager at Midway Ford, said Santiesteban, who did not respond to Local 10 News requests for comment, was not working on Wednesday.

“We don’t condone anything that’s unsafe, or illegal,” Mena said adding, he had to “dig into it and find out what’s going on.”

Detectives asked anyone with information on street takeovers to call 305-470-3880 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

