87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Miami-Dade car dealership’s sales manager under investigation over street racing videos

Midway Ford employee shares street-racing videos with over 122,000 followers on Instagram

Layron Livingston, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime, Local 10 Investigates
Miami-Dade police officers said a special task force monitors social media and their findings have led to several arrests after dangerous street takeovers.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police officers said a special task force monitors social media and their findings have led to several arrests after dangerous street takeovers.

Yohan Santiesteban, the general sales manager of Midway Ford was on their radar on Wednesday after evidence surfaced of street-racing exploits.

Santiesteban has over 122,000 followers on his public Instagram page.

There were videos at the dealership at 8155 W. Flagler St., down Flagler Street, and another on a highway on-ramp showing blocked drivers left in the dust.

Nestor Mena, the general manager at Midway Ford, said Santiesteban, who did not respond to Local 10 News requests for comment, was not working on Wednesday.

“We don’t condone anything that’s unsafe, or illegal,” Mena said adding, he had to “dig into it and find out what’s going on.”

“yohan santiesteban” has not yet responded to my messages.

Detectives asked anyone with information on street takeovers to call 305-470-3880 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch the afternoon report

Miami-Dade police officers said a special task force monitors social media and their findings have led to several arrests after dangerous street takeovers.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Layron Livingston made the move from Ohio's Miami Valley to Miami, Florida, to join the Local 10 News team.

email

facebook

twitter