Pumpkin spice latte turns 20; returns to Starbucks on Thursday

It may still be August, but Starbucks is rolling out everything pumpkin nationwide beginning on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte or “PSL” also turns 20 this year, first launching in 2003.

According to a media release the “PSL” remains Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since it was introduced.

Along with the “PSL”, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also returning with other Fall drinks, including the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

For the first time, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Chicago, Seattle and New York City will offer pumpkin spice beverages, including the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

