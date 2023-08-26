Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends Troy, Delta

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Troy to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Troy is fearless, fun, 12 weeks old and ready to have a good time.

Troy has an orange coat, is very outgoing, and just wants to be loved, according to Wachter.

Wachter said there are about three dozen cats under the age of six months that are at the shelter and are looking for a forever home.

Wachter also spoke to Local 10 about Delta, who is 5 months old and mixed with Belgian Malinois and looking to find her forever family.

She said Belgian Malinois normally work with police departments and Delta looking for an owner who has the patience and time to train her.

According to Wachter, Delta has been at the shelter for about a week and is extremely smart and active.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.