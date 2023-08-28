87º

Miami-Dade man accused of armed robbery

Police officers foil Farm Store burglary

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Westwood Lakes, Kendall West, Crime
Police officers accused Ricardo Schaeffler of armed burglary in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old man who lives in Miami-Dade County’s Westwood Lakes area robbed a store in Kendall West, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Correctional officers were holding Ricardo Schaeffler without bond on Monday afternoon at the Metrowest Detention Center near Doral, county inmate records show.

Schaeffler kicked a sliding glass door off the tracks to break into a Farm Store at 8753 SW 157 Ave., shortly before 2:25 a.m., on Saturday, and he was filling a black garbage bag with cigarettes when police officers arrived at about 2:30 a.m., according to the police arrest report.

Police officers searched Schaeffler and found he was in possession of a pocket knife, a hunting knife, gloves, a mask, and a crowbar, according to the police report. He was facing charges of armed burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft, and possession of burglary tools.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

