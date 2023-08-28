Police: Man arrested after shooting driver who was taking a family to PortMiami

Jeison Perez Machado was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday accused of shooting at a driver in Miami Beach, records show.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 38-year-old man stands accused of shooting and wounding a driver who was taking a family, who was going on a cruise, to PortMiami, according to police.

Jeison Perez Machado, who was born in Cuba and lives in Miami Beach, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday, records show.

Witnesses accused Perez Machado of driving a white pickup truck along Collins Avenue when he used a gun to shoot the driver in the left arm on Saturday morning, records show.

The shooting was near 53 Street, and a police officer arrested Perez Machado near 69 Street and Collins Avenue, according to the Miami Beach police arrest report.

Perez Machado was facing charges of shooting a deadly missile, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated battery with bodily harm. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.