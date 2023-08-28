Police: Man confesses to attacking his mother with machete in Miami-Dade

Police officers arrested Orlando Garcia after he confessed to attacking his mother with a machete, records show.

NARANJA, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman told police officers that she had just served her 39-year-old son dinner on the kitchen counter when he attacked her with a machete in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Orlando Garcia chased his mother to the stairwell of the apartment building where they live together in Naranja and caused cuts to her back and left arm, according to the arrest report.

Correctional officers were holding Garcia on Monday without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after police officers arrested him on Saturday, records show.

The attack was in the area of Southwest 272 Street and 137 Avenue, and police officers arrested him after his confession at the South District Police Station, records show.

Garcia is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.