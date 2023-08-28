Residents in Tampa preparing for potential impact from Tropical Storm Idalia

In the calm before the storm, many people in the Tampa area said they are still optimistic.

TAMPA, Fla. – In the calm before the storm, many people in the Tampa area said they are still optimistic.

“We might get a little wind, make Tampa feel good, that’s it,” said one resident.

“We never get the worst, we’re Tampa,” said another.

Still, authorities are putting everyone on alert as Tropical Storm Idalia continues moving toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, forecast to become a powerful hurricane before making eventual landfall.

The biggest threat from Idalia might be storm surge, high enough to be life threatening.

University of Central Florida officials said they’ll be making a final decision about classes on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, officials in the city of Tampa are moving faster than they usually would to help people get ready.

Volunteers say 10,000 bags of sand had been given out by midday Monday, with a limit of 10 per household.

The line to pick up sand stretched down dozens and dozens of vehicles.

“I’m getting some for my dad,” said Will Hesse. “He’s over on the water, so he’s more concerned about the storm surge.”

The University of Florida, and University of South Florida have cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday.

Florida State University is cancelling classes Wednesday while UCF officials said they’ll continue as normal, for now.