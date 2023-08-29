Broward County Public Schools teachers to get pay increase

Broward County Public Schools and the Broward Teachers Union reached a wage agreement that includes pay increases for teachers.

New hires will get $500 extra, and teachers with 15 years of experience or more experience will receive a $12,000 pay increase.

Superintendent Peter B. Licata said it was important to get those increases because the BCPS employees’ living expenses have been increasing.

“We want to make sure we have a good competitive salary to keep them here and that they live amongst the community they teach in,” Licata said.

The budget could end up eliminating dozens of vacant positions in the central office to avoid layoffs. The school board will revisit teachers’ pay again in four years.

