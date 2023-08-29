Fallen BSO captain had special bond with young daughter

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Latasha Butler met Terryson Jackson 15 years ago.

They share a 12-year-old daughter together, Mikaela.

“I miss him. His daughter, his kids love him, and he’s going to be missed,” Butler said. “His daughter loves him dearly, his son…you can never replace that.”

Jackson, a captain with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, lost his life Monday when a BSO helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach on Monday morning, killing two people and injuring four others.

Jackson also leaves behind a 28-year-old son.

A loving father, Jackson loved his job and was passionate about helping others.

“Years from now, remember all the great things,” Butler said. “He was very brave, very strong.”

Butler said Jackson saved her father’s life twice when he was ill in the hospital, and that he loved his baby girl Mikaela.

“The connection he has with his daughter lasts forever,” said Butler. “I want to maintain, make sure my daughter remembers him forever.”

Butler said Mikaela takes comfort in knowing her dad died a hero.

“Her birthday (is) coming up soon, she’s turning 13 and I want her to know (her dad is) proud of her, and he’s always with her here.”