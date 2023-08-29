Fort Lauderdale officials distribute sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Florida residents loaded up on free sandbags Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Idalia, which is set which is expected to become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale residents loaded up on free sandbags Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.

A Local 10 News crew was in the city where Fort Lauderdale Public Works employees were seen helping out several residents who were loading up on sandbags out of an abundance of precaution.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia could have sustained winds of up to 130 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane — a potentially big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

Idalia, now a strengthening hurricane, is making a beeline for Florida’s Big Bend, with devastating impacts forecast as it comes ashore as a major hurricane Wednesday, Local 10′s Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry said in Tuesday’s Talking Tropics newsletter.

Broward County is not expected to deal with any major impacts from the storm.

Fort Lauderdale Public Works officials told Local 10 News Tuesday that they’re only expecting about four inches of rain over the next several days, which they say will be no problem for the storm water drainage system if the city sees minor flooding during high tide.

Fort Lauderdale residents say they’re a little on edge after the city received what the National Weather Service called a “1 in 1,000-year flood” in April.

“You don’t want to be in no tragic situation again. We went through it once, we don’t want to do it again. So, take all of the precautions necessary you can,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Larry Freelove.

“Residents are nervous after the April event, but we’re currently not under any hurricane watches or warnings at this point in time and we aren’t going to see any real direct impacts from Idalia,” said Fort Lauderdale Assistant Public Works Director Dr. Nancy Gassman. “But what we will see is the potential for a little bit of wind and maybe some microbursts, some more intense rainstorms that may happen.”