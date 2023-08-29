Woman accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old boy in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police officers arrested Yureni Sanchez, who has a history of prostitution, early Tuesday morning, court records show.

MIAMI – A 35-year-old woman stands accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy and saving a video of the crime on a phone in Miami-Dade County, records show.

Miami-Dade detectives arrested Yureni Sanchez at 2:30 a.m., on Tuesday, after questioning her about the crime at the police headquarters in Doral, records show.

Miami-Dade County correctional officers booked Sanchez, who lives in Allapattah, at about 4:50 a.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Sanchez’s arrest history in Miami-Dade includes prostitution in 2011; battery and aggravated stalking in 2019, in Homestead; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2021, also in Homestead.

For the new case, Sanchez was facing charges of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, a non-bondable offense, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Jody Lean will be presiding over Sanchez’s new case in court.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.