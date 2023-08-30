Fertility success rates may be tied to summer season

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The time of year when a woman’s eggs are collected from her ovaries during fertility treatments could impact birth rates.

Fertility specialist Dr. Trisha Shah with Conceptions Florida said a study published in Human Reproduction found that eggs retrieved during the summer months had the highest rates of live births, regardless of when they were implanted back in the womb.

“Some things we think could perhaps affect this include vitamin d levels, perhaps the length or the amount of sun exposure in the daytime perhaps the production of melatonin there are lots of different theories as to what could affect this but the bottom line is that environmental factors must play a role in egg quality and development,” Shah said.

She said the study may allow specialists to look at other factors to optimize success rates among fertility patients.

PROMISE FOR PARKINSONS PATIENTS

A new study is showing promising results for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

According to the drug maker Bayer, an experimental stem cell therapy helped ease symptoms for patients.

One year after treatment, seven people on a high dose of the drug had well-controlled symptoms for about two hours while those with a low dose had experienced lesser symptoms after about one hour.

TEMPERATURE IMPACTS SLEEP

There’s more evidence reinforcing the importance of room temperature when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

Researchers found that setting the thermostat between 68 and 77 degrees helps support the body’s ability to fully rest.

Previous studies have pinpointed the ideal temperature even lower at between 64 to 68 degrees.