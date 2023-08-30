Gunman accused of trying to murder woman in Miami Gardens

MIAMI – A 29-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday after police accused him of shooting a woman who he has been married to for about a year, police said.

Correctional officers booked Jermaine Everett at about 2:20 p.m., on Tuesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he remained without bond on Wednesday evening.

Detectives had arrested Everett at about 12 p.m., on Tuesday at the Miami Gardens Police Department’s headquarters at 118611 NW 27 Ave., records show.

Detectives questioned Everett about a shooting on Thursday at a home along Northwest 185 Street near 44 Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found a woman who had been shot several times in the upper body and took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The woman, who survived the shooting, told detectives Everett, who lives south of Florida City, had shot her during an argument, according to the police arrest report. He is facing a charge of attempted felony murder with a firearm.

Everett’s criminal record in Miami-Dade includes arrests for strong-arm robbery and possession of marijuana in 2012, grand theft and possession of marijuana in 2013, and aggravated battery with bodily harm in 2018, court records show.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Cristina Miranda is set to preside over Everett’s new case.