Woman with ‘LUCK’ tattoo not so lucky after detectives find Florida stolen cars in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 27-year-old woman living west of Miami-Dade County’s Tamiami area stands accused on Thursday of a crime related to two white 2023 sports utility vehicles that were stolen in central and southwest Florida.

Detectives arrested Lenda Rodriguez Alfonso shortly before 9 p.m., on Wednesday, after she admitted to allowing someone to park the two stolen SUVs in front of a house that she was renting near the intersection of Southwest 137 Avenue and 22 Street, according to the arrest report.

Detectives questioned her in Spanish about a GMC Yukon Denali that was stolen on Aug. 18, in Cape Coral; a Chevrolet Suburban that was stolen on July 7, in Polk County; and a white Land Rover that she said “didn’t have any problems,” according to the arrest report.

Miami-Dade correctional officers booked Rodriguez Alfonso — who has “LUCK” and a cross tattooed on her neck — at about 11:15 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and she remained there on Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had a custody hold on Rodriguez Alfonso, who was born in Cuba, as she faced a charge of second-degree grand theft of over $20,000 and less than $100,000, and a Nebbia hold allowing the court to question the source of the bail, according to inmate records.

Rodriguez Alfonso refused to identify the person she said she had allowed to park the stolen cars there, according to the detectives’ arrest report. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.