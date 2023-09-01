Police: Video shows suspect in $700,000 theft in Coral Springs

Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a Coral Springs suspect.

Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a suspect in a theft.

Thieves stole a trailer with $700,000 in valuables on Aug. 13, at 950 University Drive, in Coral Springs. Surveillance video from a semi-truck shows a suspect approaching the trailer.

Detectives believe the suspect used another semi-truck to drive off with the trailer full of vaping supplies, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

The suspect abandoned the trailer briefly at 300 N. University Drive and came back for it shortly after. Police officers found the trailer’s GPS transponder nearby on the grass.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.