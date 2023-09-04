85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man faces child sex abuse charges in Miami-Dade

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime, Child Sex Abuse
Police officers arrested Charles Smith on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

MIAMI – A 42-year-old man stands accused of sexually abusing a minor in Miami-Dade County.

Correctional officers were holding Charles Smith on Monday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond, records show.

Corrections booked Smith shortly after 10:40 a.m., on Sunday, after police officers arrested him in Miami-Dade, county inmate records show.

Smith is facing charges of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, a non-bondable offense, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email