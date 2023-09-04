Man faces child sex abuse charges in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 42-year-old man stands accused of sexually abusing a minor in Miami-Dade County.

Correctional officers were holding Charles Smith on Monday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond, records show.

Corrections booked Smith shortly after 10:40 a.m., on Sunday, after police officers arrested him in Miami-Dade, county inmate records show.

Smith is facing charges of sexual battery on a minor by an adult, a non-bondable offense, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.