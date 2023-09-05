MDPD: Man, 79, enlists 13-year-old daughter’s help in beating, strangling girlfriend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old southwest Miami-Dade man faced multiple charges Tuesday after police accused him of having his 13-year-old daughter aid in an attack on his girlfriend.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were first called to the Goulds-area home of Terry Anthony West, located in the 11000 block of Southwest 213th Street, and spoke with the victim, who told officers that she and West had been arguing.

Police said the woman told officers that the verbal dispute turned physical after West told his daughter to slap the victim, his girlfriend of four years. She did so multiple times, police said, and the victim escaped.

The report states that West and his daughter weren’t at the scene when police arrived and officers later left after taking the initial report.

According to police, things would quickly escalate afterward — and cops were back at the house about 15 minutes later.

Police said after officers left the first time, the woman tried to get back into the house by breaking a window with a metal pipe, as West had changed the locks and removed some of her property without permission.

That’s when police said West and his daughter came back to the home and attacked the woman for a second time.

According to the arrest report, West took the pipe from his girlfriend and gave it to the 13-year-old, who then jumped on top of the woman and started fighting her.

Police said West joined in, grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and began to strangle her.

The report states he then told his daughter to hit the woman with the pipe, but she swung and missed. A witness, who police said corroborated the victim’s account of the incident, assisted the woman and called 911 to summon police to the home for a second time.

Authorities arrested West on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

They also arrested his daughter, whom Local 10 News is not identifying because she faces juvenile charges.

West was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $12,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.